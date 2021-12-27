„waverider >> Special Xmas Edition <<" Playlist – 26. 12. 2021

Music Wishes & Greetings

Tracklisting:

00. Special Intro (only used for this Show! 🙂 )

01. Hannah Peel – „Ecovocative“ (for Brian)

02. Clan of Xymox – „7th Time“ (for Phil)

03. The Alan Parsons Project – „I wouldn’t want to be like you“ (for Stacey)

04. David Sylvian & Ryuichi Sakamoto – „Forbidden Colours“ (for Hayley)

05. Queen – „Thank God it’s Christmas“ (for Sandra)

06. Frank Sinatra & Count Basie – „More (Theme from Mondo Cane)“ (for Björn a.k.a. DJ Leptomorph)

07. Macaroom – „White Melon“ (for Bryan a.k.a. Alka)

08. Leroy Anderson – „The Typewriter“ (for Michaela)

09. Fischmob – „Atari“ (for „OxKing“ 😉 )

10. Stan Ridgway – „Don’t box me in“ (Live Version 2007) (for Heiko)

11. Stabilizers – „One simple Thing“ (for Rüdiger a.k.a. Conscience)

12. Teddy Teclebrhan feat. Antoine Burtz – „Deutschland isch stabil“ (for Franziska)

13. Wolfgang Lohr & Maskerade – „Hit the Road Jack“ (for Vera)

14. Major DeRanges feat. Louis Gordon – „15 Minute Love Affair“ (Trademan’s Mix) (for Adrian)

15. Maneskin – „Vent’Anni“ (for Kay)

16. Heart – „Barracuda“ (for my Mom 😉 )

17. Kansas – „Dust in the Wind“ (for Olli)

18. Ed Sheeran & Elton John – „Merry Christmas“ (for Petra)

19. Angelo Kelly & Family – „Go tell it on the Mountain“ (for Andreas)

20. Roland Kaiser – „Mary’s Boy Child“ (for Tanja)

21. ABBA – „Little Things“ (for „Frosty“ 😉 )

22. Foreigner – „I want to know what Love is“ (also for my Mom 😉 )

23. The Shades – „Prancer’s got some Red Spots“ (for myself & all 🙂 )