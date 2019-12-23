„waverider Xmas special“ – Playlist vom 22. 12. 2019

Classic Tunes from 1964 to 2013:
„waverider“ (Intro)
Delia Derbyshire – „Doctor Who Theme“ (1964)
Sweet – „Fox on the run“ (1975)
Sparks – „Beat the Clock“ (Extended Version) (1979)
The Alan Parsons Project – „The Raven“ (1976)
Robert Palmer – „Johnny & Mary“ (1980)
Bill Nelson – „The October Man“ (1982)
China Crisis – „Greenacre Bay“ (1982)
Japan – „Taking Islands in Africa“ (1980)
Y.M.O. – „Cue“ (1981)
Simple Minds – „Waterfront“ (1983)
Pink Industry – „Don’t let go“ (1987)
The Armoury Show – „Love in Anger“ (1987)
Goodbye Mr. MacKenzie – „The Rattler“ (1989)
Luxuria – „Redneck“ (1987)
The Sundays – „Can’t be sure“ (1989)
Cocteau Twins – „Iceblink Luck“ (1990)
Anna Domino – „88“ (1988)
Annie Lennox – „Love Song for a Vampire“ (1992)
Björk – „All is full of Love“ (1999)
Frou Frou – „Breathe in“ (2002)
Husky Rescue – „Tree House“ (Radio Edit) (2013)