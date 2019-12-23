„waverider Xmas special“ – Playlist vom 22. 12. 2019

Classic Tunes from 1964 to 2013:

„waverider“ (Intro)

Delia Derbyshire – „Doctor Who Theme“ (1964)

Sweet – „Fox on the run“ (1975)

Sparks – „Beat the Clock“ (Extended Version) (1979)

The Alan Parsons Project – „The Raven“ (1976)

Robert Palmer – „Johnny & Mary“ (1980)

Bill Nelson – „The October Man“ (1982)

China Crisis – „Greenacre Bay“ (1982)

Japan – „Taking Islands in Africa“ (1980)

Y.M.O. – „Cue“ (1981)

Simple Minds – „Waterfront“ (1983)

Pink Industry – „Don’t let go“ (1987)

The Armoury Show – „Love in Anger“ (1987)

Goodbye Mr. MacKenzie – „The Rattler“ (1989)

Luxuria – „Redneck“ (1987)

The Sundays – „Can’t be sure“ (1989)

Cocteau Twins – „Iceblink Luck“ (1990)

Anna Domino – „88“ (1988)

Annie Lennox – „Love Song for a Vampire“ (1992)

Björk – „All is full of Love“ (1999)

Frou Frou – „Breathe in“ (2002)

Husky Rescue – „Tree House“ (Radio Edit) (2013)