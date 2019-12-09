„waverider special“ – Playlist vom 08. 12. 2019

Classic Tunes from 1972 to 1983:
„waverider“ (Intro)
Hot Butter – „Popcorn“ (1972)
Brian Eno – „Here come the Warm Jets“ (1973)
Slik – „Forever & ever“ (1975)
Pere Ubu – „Final Solution“ (1976)
Space – „Magic Fly“ (1977)
The Police – „Regatta de Blanc“ (1979)
Blondie – „Union City Blue“ (1979)
The Skids – „Masquerade“ (1979)
Tubeway Army – „Are ‚Friends‘ Electric?“ (1979)
John Foxx – „Underpass“ (1980) (Mark Reeder’s Sinister Subway Remix 2010)
New Order – „Ceremony“ (1980)
The Jam – „Going Underground“ (1980)
The Beat – „Mirror in the Bathroom“ (1980)
The Passions – „I’m in Love with a German Film Star“ (1981)
A Flock of Seagulls – „Telecommunication“ (1981)
Kraftwerk – „Computerliebe“ (1981)
O.M.D. – „Navigation“ (1981)
Wall of Voodoo – „Lost Weekend“ (1982)
Icehouse – „Street Cafe“ (1982)
Soft Cell – „Say Hello, Wave Goodbye“ (Extended Version) (1982)
Freur – „Doot Doot“ (Dun Dif’runt) (1983)
Big Country – „Harvest Home“ (1983)