„waverider special“ – Playlist vom 08. 12. 2019

Classic Tunes from 1972 to 1983:

„waverider“ (Intro)

Hot Butter – „Popcorn“ (1972)

Brian Eno – „Here come the Warm Jets“ (1973)

Slik – „Forever & ever“ (1975)

Pere Ubu – „Final Solution“ (1976)

Space – „Magic Fly“ (1977)

The Police – „Regatta de Blanc“ (1979)

Blondie – „Union City Blue“ (1979)

The Skids – „Masquerade“ (1979)

Tubeway Army – „Are ‚Friends‘ Electric?“ (1979)

John Foxx – „Underpass“ (1980) (Mark Reeder’s Sinister Subway Remix 2010)

New Order – „Ceremony“ (1980)

The Jam – „Going Underground“ (1980)

The Beat – „Mirror in the Bathroom“ (1980)

The Passions – „I’m in Love with a German Film Star“ (1981)

A Flock of Seagulls – „Telecommunication“ (1981)

Kraftwerk – „Computerliebe“ (1981)

O.M.D. – „Navigation“ (1981)

Wall of Voodoo – „Lost Weekend“ (1982)

Icehouse – „Street Cafe“ (1982)

Soft Cell – „Say Hello, Wave Goodbye“ (Extended Version) (1982)

Freur – „Doot Doot“ (Dun Dif’runt) (1983)

Big Country – „Harvest Home“ (1983)