„Alien Disco versus waverider“ – Playlist 06. 11. 2016

the JVR Network presents the „Alien Disco versus waverider“ with Doc Jones!🙂
Playlist – 06. 11. 2016 / 18:00 – 20:00 (6 – 8 p.m. CET):
00. „Alien Disco“ (Intro)
01. >> Lowfish – „Reel Electronics Vol. 21“ <<
02. “waverider” (Full Length Intro)
03. Lowfish – „Scarborough Brutalist“
04. June – „Cynthia 84“
05. Orphx – „Sever the Signal“
06. Ancient Methods & Orphx – „Answer my Prayers“
07. Discord – „Backyard Trapp“
08. Sleeparchive – „Hide“
09. Akira the Don – „Black Mass“
10. Synoiz – „The Forbidden (Below)“
11. Underviewer – „I remember“
12. Engineers of the Future – „Alien Disco“
+ Background Music: Kevin Lux – “Ambient Life” (Part 1 of “Life”)