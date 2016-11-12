„Alien Disco versus waverider“ – Playlist 06. 11. 2016

the JVR Network presents the „Alien Disco versus waverider“ with Doc Jones!🙂

Playlist – 06. 11. 2016 / 18:00 – 20:00 (6 – 8 p.m. CET):

00. „Alien Disco“ (Intro)

01. >> Lowfish – „Reel Electronics Vol. 21“ <<

02. “waverider” (Full Length Intro)

03. Lowfish – „Scarborough Brutalist“

04. June – „Cynthia 84“

05. Orphx – „Sever the Signal“

06. Ancient Methods & Orphx – „Answer my Prayers“

07. Discord – „Backyard Trapp“

08. Sleeparchive – „Hide“

09. Akira the Don – „Black Mass“

10. Synoiz – „The Forbidden (Below)“

11. Underviewer – „I remember“

12. Engineers of the Future – „Alien Disco“

+ Background Music: Kevin Lux – “Ambient Life” (Part 1 of “Life”)